Clean Yield Group Has $793,000 Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 79,567 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,065 shares of company stock valued at $112,865. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CWT traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,677. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.31. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

