Clean Yield Group Increases Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust of America makes up approximately 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,792,000 after buying an additional 627,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 56,264 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,175,000 after acquiring an additional 755,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,490,000 after acquiring an additional 75,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.21. 96,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.