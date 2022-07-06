Clean Yield Group Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clean Yield Group cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.4% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $216.47. 6,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.28.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

