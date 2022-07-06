Clean Yield Group Reduces Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,476,000 after buying an additional 139,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,126,000 after buying an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,745,000 after buying an additional 105,372 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,669,000 after buying an additional 97,105 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 872.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,080,000 after buying an additional 85,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.30. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

