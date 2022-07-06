Clean Yield Group Sells 722 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $402.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,275. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.65. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

