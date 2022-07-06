Clean Yield Group Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $54,316,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.1% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 36,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.24. 9,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $84.55 and a 52-week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

