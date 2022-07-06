Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Trading Down 4.1%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.41. 110,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 637,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $84.81 million, a PE ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

