CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.05

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 315348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.0722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

