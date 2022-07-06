CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

