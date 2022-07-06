Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 198.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,831. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $58.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37.

