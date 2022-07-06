Collective Family Office LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $90.29. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.85 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

