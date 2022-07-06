Collective Family Office LLC Makes New $727,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

