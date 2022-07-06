Collective Family Office LLC Sells 30,073 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,073 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

SCHC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,037. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

