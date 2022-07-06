Collective Family Office LLC Sells 732 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,927. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.