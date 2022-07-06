Collective Family Office LLC Takes $981,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $113.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,659 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.25. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

