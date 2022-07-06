Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.15

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Collins Foods’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.17.

In related news, insider Drew O’Malley 14,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th.

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. It also operates 251 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, as well as 17 restaurants in Germany, and 29 in the Netherlands.

