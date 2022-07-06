Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 1,719 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,004,796. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.01. 30,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450,691. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

