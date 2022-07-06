Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 505.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,879 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SWK traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $109.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $210.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average is $146.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.
About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.