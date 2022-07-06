Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 505.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,879 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $109.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $210.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average is $146.12.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

