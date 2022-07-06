Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.75. 24,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,739. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.62. The company has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

