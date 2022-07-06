Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,635. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

