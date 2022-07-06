Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,739,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the period. Community Trust Bancorp comprises about 6.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.10% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $71,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.74. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 35.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Monday.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

