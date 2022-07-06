Comparing PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) & Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PotlatchDeltic and Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 1 2.75 Macerich 5 2 3 0 1.80

PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus target price of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.84%. Macerich has a consensus target price of $17.10, indicating a potential upside of 82.89%. Given Macerich’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Macerich is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Risk & Volatility

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macerich pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 32.74% 28.56% 17.43% Macerich 4.66% 1.29% 0.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Macerich’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.34 billion 2.33 $423.86 million $6.67 6.74 Macerich $847.44 million 2.37 $14.26 million $0.20 46.75

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Macerich. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macerich, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Macerich on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 – 2019).

