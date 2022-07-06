Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary L. Frontczak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at $166,227.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

