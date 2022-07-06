Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,900

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,380 ($40.93) to GBX 2,900 ($35.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($34.51) to GBX 2,800 ($33.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($43.59) to GBX 3,250 ($39.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of LON CCC traded up GBX 88 ($1.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,356 ($28.53). 105,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,110. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 2,250 ($27.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,098 ($37.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1,463.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,460.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,665.38.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

