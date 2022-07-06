Conduit (LON:CRE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $384.33

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 384.33 ($4.65) and traded as low as GBX 330.50 ($4.00). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 334.50 ($4.05), with a volume of 17,681 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.84) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.45) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 536.25 ($6.49).

The stock has a market capitalization of £559.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 346.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 383.95.

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($42,019.86).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

