Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,103 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $25,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $340.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

