Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.56% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $87,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

