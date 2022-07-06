Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $138.26 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Balchem makes up 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.14% of Balchem worth $138,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Balchem by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $128.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

