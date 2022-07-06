Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199,491 shares during the period. Model N makes up 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 13.02% of Model N worth $127,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 76.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

MODN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,128 shares of company stock worth $717,582 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

