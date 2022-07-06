Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,500.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.16 or 0.05786116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00246070 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00613311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00074110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00520411 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

