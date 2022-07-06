ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) were down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 468,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,585,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,091.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 71,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $140,710.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,161,693 shares of company stock worth $3,539,807. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,774,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 923,665 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 127.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 391.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

