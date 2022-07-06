Country Trust Bank Acquires 52,543 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $168.96 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.47.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.