Country Trust Bank Has $32.58 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $32,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $7,087,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $469.02 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $460.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.06.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.