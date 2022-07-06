Country Trust Bank Sells 870 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

