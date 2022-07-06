CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PMTS stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $196.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.41. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.91%.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

