Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 6,000 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,000 ($72.66) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.91) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($78.71) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.13) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($70.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.44) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,684.62 ($68.84).

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 35 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,676 ($56.62). 3,132,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,414. The company has a market cap of £75.78 billion and a PE ratio of 4.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,435.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,530.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.03), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,551.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

