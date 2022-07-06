Credits Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Credits has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $36,757.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

