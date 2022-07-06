Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Down 10.5%

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.99 and last traded at C$4.01. Approximately 564,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,265,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.48.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$634.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.36.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$130.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$353,570.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,643,470.88. Insiders sold a total of 188,322 shares of company stock worth $1,034,687 in the last three months.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

