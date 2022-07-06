Critical Review: Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) vs. THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Beach Energy and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A THK N/A N/A N/A

Beach Energy has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Beach Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. THK pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. THK pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beach Energy and THK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beach Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A THK 3 2 0 0 1.40

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beach Energy and THK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beach Energy $1.17 billion N/A $236.49 million N/A N/A THK $2.05 billion 1.21 -$96.78 million $0.21 45.38

Beach Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THK.

Summary

THK beats Beach Energy on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beach Energy (Get Rating)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons. As of June 30, 2021, it had a production capacity of 25.6 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 339 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved and probable reserves. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. Beach Energy Limited was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

About THK (Get Rating)

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs. The company also offers ball screws, screw nuts, change nuts, double-row angular contact roller rings, cross roller rings, cam followers, roller followers, spherical plain bearings, link balls, rod ends, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. In addition, it offers automotive and transportation equipment-related parts, such as suspension arms, height sensor joints, stabilizer connecting rods, steering tie rods, steering linkages, and suspension ball joints. The company's products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

