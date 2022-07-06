Critical Survey: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 4.19% 25.85% 6.81% BurgerFi International -123.28% -11.47% -7.90%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 3 4 1 0 1.75 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus target price of $108.29, suggesting a potential upside of 25.72%. BurgerFi International has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 168.99%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and BurgerFi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.82 billion 0.70 $254.51 million $5.73 15.03 BurgerFi International $68.87 million 1.02 -$121.49 million ($7.36) -0.43

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats BurgerFi International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. The company's gift shops comprise various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 15, 2021, it operated 664 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.