CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 259,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,883,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.