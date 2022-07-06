CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.
CSX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 259,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,883,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
About CSX (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
