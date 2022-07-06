Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 1,341 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 926,733 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,649.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 184 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 109 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,938.02.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 622 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,909.88.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,422 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88.

On Friday, June 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,824 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $115,530.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 5,410 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,973.40.

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 216 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,300 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00.

Shares of CTO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 101,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,977. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.83. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $372.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.3733 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.69%.

CTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth $3,071,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

