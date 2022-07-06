CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $53.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.81%.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.