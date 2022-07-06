Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,997 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.68) to GBX 2,551 ($30.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $184.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

