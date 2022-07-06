Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,606,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $455.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

