Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) were up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 21,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,507,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Health during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Cue Health during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

