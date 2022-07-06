Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 100.60 ($1.22). Approximately 532,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 617,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.90 ($1.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.50 million and a P/E ratio of 346.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

