CVS Health Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

CVS Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $9.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.90. 67,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,783. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

