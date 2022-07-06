CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.96

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.
About CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberAgent (CYGIY)
