CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.96

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.

CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

