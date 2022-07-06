Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) Raised to “Hold” at Macquarie

Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $0.10 target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Dacian Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
OTCMKTS:DCCNF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. Dacian Gold has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.25.
Dacian Gold Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Mount Morgans Gold project located in Laverton, Western Australia. Dacian Gold Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.
