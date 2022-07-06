Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) Raised to “Hold” at Macquarie

Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $0.10 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Dacian Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

OTCMKTS:DCCNF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. Dacian Gold has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.25.

Dacian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dacian Gold Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Mount Morgans Gold project located in Laverton, Western Australia. Dacian Gold Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

